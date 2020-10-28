 

ePlus Successfully Achieves Type 2 SSAE 18 and HIPAA Attestations

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it has successfully completed multiple attestations for controls surrounding its Managed Services Center, Cloud Hosted Services, Service Desk and OneSource family of software products.

Specifically, ePlus has achieved the Type 2 SSAE 18 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) examination, also commonly referred to as Service Organization and Controls (SOC 1) Report, for its Managed Services Center and OneSource family of software products that provide information technology acquisition, asset management, procurement, and catalog management software services. The Type 2 SSAE 18 examination was performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The company also successfully completed the Type 2 SSAE 18 examination (SOC2) for Cloud Hosted Services, which evaluates controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. The SSAE 18 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented and suitably designed.

In addition, ePlus successfully completed an attestation examination (formally known as an Independent Practitioner’s Report on the Information Security Program Related to HIPAA and HITECH) for its Cloud Hosted Services.

All successful examinations were for the period of August 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020.

The SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented, suitably designed, and tested to provide reasonable assurance that the applicable trust services criteria were met. SOC 2 Type 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system, or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities. ePlus was evaluated on the following trust services principles:

  • Security - Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.
  • Availability - Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity's objectives.
  • Confidentiality - Information designated as confidential is protected to meet the entity's objectives.

The ePlus SSAE 18 report also includes the service auditor’s opinion that:

