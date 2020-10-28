 

Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Organizations Worldwide, for Better Employee and Customer Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced an expanded partnership with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to integrate Verint Knowledge Management with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, a modern browser-based desktop that consolidates relevant customer details, including customer journey touchpoints, and frequently used applications into a consolidated view to increase customer responsiveness, eliminate screen switching and personalize customer interactions*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005385/en/

Through this deep technology integration, enterprises can empower employees with zero-click knowledge on their desktop, to provide instant, accurate and contextual advice to ensure customer success, fuel agent performance, and maximize employee productivity. Verint Knowledge Management uses patented, artificial intelligence (AI) infused search technology to create a more automated, natural and innovative way to connect people to knowledge. It is an easy-to-use solution that works out of the box, helping provide immediate benefits with a rapid cloud deployment.

“Avaya and Verint are committed to improving the experiences of both customers and employees by delivering deep technology integration across our SaaS offerings,” said Anthony Bartolo, executive vice president and chief product officer, Avaya. “Cloud solutions support a faster path to return on investment, which continues to be a strong focus of our product strategy. Verint’s AI-infused knowledge management capabilities surface relevant information in a cognitive and contextual manner to help employees be more responsive to customer needs.”

This latest announcement is an expansion of the Verint and Avaya partnership, which has been in place for more than 15 years. Avaya currently incorporates a broad set of Verint solutions on-premise and in the cloud, including recently added Verint SaaS solutions for Engagement Management, Adaptive Fraud and Experience Management.

“We continue to build on our strong partnership with Avaya, and this latest integration extends our relationship with SaaS solutions targeted at the contact center and back office for the enterprise and SMB markets,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “This underpins Verint’s commitment to supporting customer success in the cloud and expanding our global partner ecosystem. We are uniquely positioned with AI-based solutions to improve customer and workforce experiences while balancing operational efficiency.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Today’s Workforce Catching Up To Tomorrow’s Business Model, Avaya Study Finds
26.10.20
Telecom Consulting Group Becomes Master Agent for Avaya Cloud Office – Expanding Access to Cloud Communications for Organizations of All Sizes
22.10.20
Avaya Named in Forbes 2020 List of “World’s Best Employers”
19.10.20
U.S. Social Security Administration to Enhance Customer Experience for Millions of Americans with Avaya Communications Solutions, Providing Next-Generation Service and Increased Efficiency
15.10.20
Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
15.10.20
Canadian Real Estate Association Selects Verint to Improve Experiences Across Digital Channels
08.10.20
Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Delta
08.10.20
Verint Named to 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards
07.10.20
Avaya Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award for Giving Back to Global Communities and Customers During COVID-19
05.10.20
Avaya Spaces Collaboration App Enables Better Video Conferencing Experiences With NVIDIA AI