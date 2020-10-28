Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Organizations Worldwide, for Better Employee and Customer Experiences

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced an expanded partnership with Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, to integrate Verint Knowledge Management with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS , a modern browser-based desktop that consolidates relevant customer details, including customer journey touchpoints, and frequently used applications into a consolidated view to increase customer responsiveness, eliminate screen switching and personalize customer interactions * .

Through this deep technology integration, enterprises can empower employees with zero-click knowledge on their desktop, to provide instant, accurate and contextual advice to ensure customer success, fuel agent performance, and maximize employee productivity. Verint Knowledge Management uses patented, artificial intelligence (AI) infused search technology to create a more automated, natural and innovative way to connect people to knowledge. It is an easy-to-use solution that works out of the box, helping provide immediate benefits with a rapid cloud deployment.

“Avaya and Verint are committed to improving the experiences of both customers and employees by delivering deep technology integration across our SaaS offerings,” said Anthony Bartolo, executive vice president and chief product officer, Avaya. “Cloud solutions support a faster path to return on investment, which continues to be a strong focus of our product strategy. Verint’s AI-infused knowledge management capabilities surface relevant information in a cognitive and contextual manner to help employees be more responsive to customer needs.”

This latest announcement is an expansion of the Verint and Avaya partnership, which has been in place for more than 15 years. Avaya currently incorporates a broad set of Verint solutions on-premise and in the cloud, including recently added Verint SaaS solutions for Engagement Management, Adaptive Fraud and Experience Management.

“We continue to build on our strong partnership with Avaya, and this latest integration extends our relationship with SaaS solutions targeted at the contact center and back office for the enterprise and SMB markets,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “This underpins Verint’s commitment to supporting customer success in the cloud and expanding our global partner ecosystem. We are uniquely positioned with AI-based solutions to improve customer and workforce experiences while balancing operational efficiency.”