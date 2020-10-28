Vector Group to Host Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors can access the call by dialing 877-271-1828 and entering 60044226 as the conference ID number. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2271/37910. Webcast participants should allot extra time before the webcast begins to register.