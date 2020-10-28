 

8x8 Awarded NASPO Alaska Contract, Ensuring Public Sector Agencies Can Begin the Journey to the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the State of Alaska has signed a Participating Addendum with 8x8 under the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint (NVP) Cloud Solutions contract.

Effective immediately, state, local and education (SLED) government agencies in Alaska have the opportunity to purchase the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, which uniquely combines voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center in a single solution, directly from 8x8 or 8x8 channel partners. This allows SLED organizations to move to the cloud and transform the digital workplace.

Because 8x8 is an awarded participant in the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative contract, 8x8 channel partners are empowered to work with SLED organizations through a simplified procurement process. Most government agencies within participating states of the NASPO Cloud Solutions Contract are able to purchase cloud communications solutions directly from 8x8; agencies should review applicable participating addenda for details.

Agencies in the US and around the world are replacing legacy on-premises systems with secure and resilient cloud communication platforms, ensuring uninterrupted coordination and delivery of constituent services now and in the future. Alaska is the first state to participate in 8x8’s NVP Cloud Solutions Contract, enabling agencies to become more efficient while improving the constituent experience by deploying 8x8’s NASPO-certified, cloud communications platform.

Globally, public sector momentum toward 8x8 cloud communications is building as government agencies transition to an operate from anywhere model that supports mobile and remote employees. Earlier this year, two US states deployed 8x8 Contact Center, and Manchester City Council in the UK deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform to help keep vital services running safely for its more than half a million residents throughout the public health lockdown.

Key public sector benefits of the 8x8 Open Communications Platform include:

  1. Solve for tomorrow, but start with today: Each 8x8 X Series plan is designed to meet the specific requirements of the public sector’s wide range of users. Agencies can mix-and-match only the services they need today with a clear path to changing and expanding needs in the future.
  2. Accelerate digitization efforts: 8x8’s proven deployment methodology, developed from experience with tens of thousands of implementations, provides a risk-free path to modernizing how agencies connect, collaborate and create new citizen experiences.
  3. Business resilience: 8x8’s integrated cloud communications platform keeps communications up and running even during times of disaster.
  4. Increase efficiency with AI: The 8x8 Virtual Agent addresses high volume, routine topics, so contact center agents can focus on more complex issues.
  5. Integrate communications to create an engagement ecosystem: 8x8 easily integrates communications into systems of records. Employees work in one interface with all the relevant information they need right at their fingertips.
  6. 8x8 desktop and mobile app for business communications: Teams are unified and reachable — even on the go. By having a single business number and using the 8x8 Work desktop and mobile apps empowers employees to work from anywhere, even from their personal phone.

“Now more than ever, the public sector needs a trusted partner to help government agencies rapidly transition from legacy systems to a more resilient and powerful cloud communications platform for collaboration and constituent service,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “Today’s announcement with the State of Alaska builds on the strong momentum 8x8 has seen in the state, local, education and special districts segment in the US and around the world. The NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract ensures agencies across Alaska and the US can work with 8x8 and our channel partners to easily mix-and-match and deploy the cloud communications, video conferencing and contact center solutions they need to meet their evolving work requirements.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...