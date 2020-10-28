In the Face of COVID-19, Primerica Survey Finds American Families Have Mixed Feelings About Personal Finances

A new study finds the majority of middle-income families are positive about their current financial situation in the face of COVID-19, but many are worried about the future. Sixty-four percent rate their personal finances positively, but 50% report that their income is falling behind the cost of living, and just 31% think they’ll be able to save for a comfortable retirement.

These are the initial findings of the Middle-Income Financial Security Monitor (“the Monitor”) from Primerica Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families. The Monitor is a recurring quarterly poll that gauges the financial preparedness, habits, and concerns of those with annual household incomes of $30,000-$100,000.