 

Guardion Health Sciences Announces Newly-Published Data Demonstrating Superior Visual Function and Macular Carotenoid Changes Using Guardion’s Proprietary Lumega-Z Formulation Compared to AREDS-2 Formulation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

New Study Published on October 26, 2020 in Peer-Reviewed Journal “Nutrients”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced the publication of new data in the journal Nutrients. The study compared the efficacy of Lumega-Z, the Company’s flagship proprietary nutritional product marketed under the Company’s NutriGuard brand, to the current standard of care, the AREDS-2 soft gel supplement (marketed under the PreserVision brand by Bausch and Lomb), as measured by changes in vision following a six-month regimen.

The study, titled “Visual function and macular carotenoid changes in eyes with retinal drusen - An open label, randomized controlled trial to compare a micronized lipid-based carotenoid liquid supplementation and AREDS-2 formulation,” compared two groups of patients who had drusen (“drusen” are small fatty protein deposits under the retina close to the “macula region”, which is the center of the eye responsible for detail and color vision), delayed dark adaptation recovery time, and were at risk for vision problems from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and a third control group who were ocular normal. One group of 25 patients was placed on a 6-month regimen of Lumega-Z micronized liquid carotenoid formulation; one group of 16 patients was placed on PreserVision for the same 6-month time period; and the control group of 15 subjects was assigned no ocular nutrition supplement. Results from the study concluded that Lumega-Z demonstrated statistically significant improvements in contrast sensitivity (as measured by the Company’s widely-accepted contrast sensitivity testing device, the VectorVision CSV-1000) in both eyes at six months (p < 0.001), whereas the AREDS-2 supplement gel cap provided a trend toward increase, but no significant change (p>.05). The control group showed no change in vision. Finally, the Lumega-Z group displayed a positive linear trend with treatment time in contrast sensitivity (p < 0.001), with benefits visible after just three months of using Lumega-Z.

Seite 1 von 3
Guardion Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Guardion Provides Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Reasons for Approving the Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
27.10.20
Guardion Provides Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Reasons for Approving the Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
26.10.20
Guardion Health Sciences Announces Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial of Lumega-Z
05.10.20
Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
58
Guardion Health Sciences