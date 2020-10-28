Guardion Health Sciences Announces Newly-Published Data Demonstrating Superior Visual Function and Macular Carotenoid Changes Using Guardion’s Proprietary Lumega-Z Formulation Compared to AREDS-2 Formulation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced the publication of new data in the journal Nutrients. The study compared the efficacy of Lumega-Z, the Company’s flagship proprietary nutritional product marketed under the Company’s NutriGuard brand, to the current standard of care, the AREDS-2 soft gel supplement (marketed under the PreserVision brand by Bausch and Lomb), as measured by changes in vision following a six-month regimen.

The study, titled “Visual function and macular carotenoid changes in eyes with retinal drusen - An open label, randomized controlled trial to compare a micronized lipid-based carotenoid liquid supplementation and AREDS-2 formulation,” compared two groups of patients who had drusen (“drusen” are small fatty protein deposits under the retina close to the “macula region”, which is the center of the eye responsible for detail and color vision), delayed dark adaptation recovery time, and were at risk for vision problems from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and a third control group who were ocular normal. One group of 25 patients was placed on a 6-month regimen of Lumega-Z micronized liquid carotenoid formulation; one group of 16 patients was placed on PreserVision for the same 6-month time period; and the control group of 15 subjects was assigned no ocular nutrition supplement. Results from the study concluded that Lumega-Z demonstrated statistically significant improvements in contrast sensitivity (as measured by the Company’s widely-accepted contrast sensitivity testing device, the VectorVision CSV-1000) in both eyes at six months (p < 0.001), whereas the AREDS-2 supplement gel cap provided a trend toward increase, but no significant change (p>.05). The control group showed no change in vision. Finally, the Lumega-Z group displayed a positive linear trend with treatment time in contrast sensitivity (p < 0.001), with benefits visible after just three months of using Lumega-Z.