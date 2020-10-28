 

SwarmConnect to Launch TeleHealth Channels Hub for Health & Wellness Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

TULSA, OK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to launch Telehealth Channels as a new feature for its SwarmConnect video conferencing service.

SwarmConnect, in collaboration with TeleHealthSelect, is developing a centralized hub to allow providers of health and wellness services to list profiles, and direct link to their SwarmConnect video conferencing accounts, to build a central platform of Telehealth service providers in the health & wellness industry.

Work From Home Solution.

Health and wellness businesses can utilize the SwarmConnect platform to stay in communication with clients to help keep business and revenue going during these difficult times.

These businesses can offer services such as online classes, or private one-on-one consultations with new and existing customers. This use of our video conferencing service will provide some businesses, who are suffering during lockdown restrictions, the ability to continue generating operations and revenues.

Types of Businesses.

– Medical Clinics

– Private Practices, Doctors

– Psychiatric and Mental Health Providers

– Therapists and Social Workers

– Dietitians and Exercise Instructors

– Yoga and Meditation

– Holistic Healing

SwarmConnect is focused on providing 'work from home' solutions for the new changing economy.

Create Free Trial Account

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/channels

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial visit https://www.swarmconnect.io

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart homes, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


AppSwarm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
SwarmConnect Adds Highlight Speaker Layout Feature to Video Conferencing Service
06.10.20
AppSwarm Announces Launch of SwarmConnect Telehealth Video Service
29.09.20
AppSwarm Announces Video Conferencing API for SwarmConnect