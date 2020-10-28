 

American Green’s (ERBB) Board of Directors Gives the Green Light to its Cannabis Division to Expand Grow Management by 300%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020   

American Green’s “Sweet Virginia” Cannabis Grow Operation has just surpassed $3,000,000 in total sales revenues since opening and is operating profitably.

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today American Green’s (ERBB:OTC) grow management division was given the green light to expand its current cannabis production by 300% in 2021.  The current grow management in Phoenix, at the company’s flagship operation “Sweet Virginia,” have proven successful in both profitability and in developing a well-earned reputation producing consistently high-quality cannabis in high demand.

According to David Gwyther, American Green’s president and chairman, “I’ve asked our head of grow operations, Bryan Croteau, in concert with the company’s real estate consulting team, to begin vetting qualified locations in Arizona. We expect to make a location decision before year’s end.  Once the new site is outfitted and permitted to begin growing, we plan to export the same successful grow management techniques we employ at the ‘Sweet Virginia’ grow in Phoenix.  By doing so, American Green should produce consistently high quality cannabis which we believe will lead to high demand for our superior product, and duplicate the success we experienced at the Sweet Virginia Grow over the past several years.”

In other news, Arizonans will be voting next week (Nov 3rd) on whether to make cannabis and cannabis products available to recreational users over the age of 21. Currently, cannabis is only available in Arizona by prescription.  Should the measure pass next week, the company believes this will have a positive impact on both demand and price per pound of American Green’s high-quality cannabis products.

