 

EHang to Accelerate UAM Services Upon CAAC Announcement of Unmanned Civil Aviation Experimental Zones

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) recently announced the first Unmanned Civil Aviation Experimental Zones (“UCAEZs”) to solidify China’s global leadership in developing an unmanned civil aviation industry. The list of UCAEZs covers as many as 13 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Hezhou, Hangzhou, Zigong, Anyang, Nanjing, Tianjin, Yulin, Shenyang, Dongying, Anqing and Ganzhou.

As the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”) will leverage this new policy to accelerate implementation of its Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) Pilot City Initiative in the UCAEZs. Under the guidance of the CAAC and the UCAEZs, EHang will soon initiate regular UAM operational services. As such, EHang is to gradually expand its business model from an AAV solution provider to a UAM platform operator as planned.

In May 2020, the CAAC issued Guidance on the Construction of Unmanned Civil Aviation Experimental Zones (“the Guidance”), proposing to organize and mobilize industry forces to provide the UCAEZs with integrated "convenient channels" for airworthiness, operation, air traffic control and business licensing. The Guidance also promotes active cooperation with the local governments of the UCAEZs in airspace coordination, and encourages unmanned aviation enterprises and institutions to make use of existing infrastructure to implement operating practices.

With the implementation of UCAEZs in China, EHang will continue to accelerate the regular operations of its AAV technology solutions for various practical use cases including passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, air logistics, aerial firefighting, emergency rescue, medical transportation and so on.

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com
Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com  
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b06f8909-da94-4b1c ...


