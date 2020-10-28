 

AgJunction to Provide Autosteering for Komatsu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Novariant, Inc. (“Novariant”), has developed a modular automation system to support Komatsu Ltd. (“Komatsu”) precision agricultural applications.

“AgJunction was able to rapidly develop a customized autosteering system for our D51PF vehicle, which allowed us to quickly meet customer needs,” said Yuichi Iwamoto, Komatsu Senior Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “We are excited to offer our customers a precision guidance retrofit kit for the D51PF that provides increased productivity and safety.”

Working closely with Komatsu, AgJunction developed an automation system using mapping, path planning, and autosteering modules. These modules were tuned to meet Komatsu’s specific requirements and vehicle characteristics. AgJunction has recently delivered the first shipment of production units to Komatsu.  

Commenting on the new project, Luke McBeath, Senior Director of Engineering at AgJunction stated, “This project builds on our development of innovative automation systems. Our modularization approach allows us to quickly respond to customer needs.”

AgJunction President and CEO, M. Brett McMickell said, “AgJunction is excited to provide a precision guidance retrofit kit for Komatsu’s D51PF. We look forward to growing our relationship with Komatsu by providing additional automation functionality and porting this system to other vehicles.”

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

