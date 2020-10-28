 

Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:36  |  74   |   |   

BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi, an Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. This follows the announcement the company made on October 08, 2020.

Infosys_Logo

This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys, significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services.

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, Blue Acorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

Infosys is excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team.

Adobe and the Adobe logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries.

Salesforce is a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.

Shopify is a trademark of Shopify Inc.

About Blue Acorn iCi

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design, engineering and DTC services. For more information please visit www.blueacornici.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Infosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: TMR
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Increased Focus of Food Manufacturers to Retain Products' Nutritional Value Stimulates Sales Opportunities in Food Cans Market: TMR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR: 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Russian application of Sputnik V vaccine for WHO vaccine prequalification among the first ...
Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
LBB Specialties Announces Domestic Representation Agreement With Elé Corporation
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively
12.10.20
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
08.10.20
Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
07.10.20
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care