1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)
_____________________________________________________________________________
|___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____|
|_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______|
| |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Austria |
|_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________|
|Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|
|Christine________|Delacher-Rauch________|_____________________|______________|
|Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|
4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, Invest
Holding GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.10.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 73.40 % | 0.00 % | 73.40 % | 35 264 000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 73.40 % | | | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
