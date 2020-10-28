 

Expectations Growing for a Post-Pandemic Boom In Healthcare Consolidations

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strained finances are set to accelerate mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare industry in the wake of global pandemic. Providers have been consolidating over the last decade as organizations pursue economies of scale and expand vertically and horizontally. Post–Covid-19, it is expected that larger healthcare groups and investors will accelerate their acquisitions of smaller hospitals, physician practices and alternative sites of care. Strained finances and a sharp drop in procedure volumes have pushed organizations hard hit by the pandemic to entertain acquisition offers. Bain's 2020 US Front Line of Healthcare Survey showed 70% of physicians in independent practices were amenable to acquisition (see Figure 1). The findings were consistent across surgical specialties (74%), primary care physicians (69%) and other office-based practices (67%). Both surgeons and office-based physicians were willing to consider an acquisition.   Active companies in the markets this week include: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), CB2 Insights, Inc. (CSE:CBII) (OTCQB: CBIIF), Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA).

In 2019, 30% of physicians who owned practices reported that they would sell their practice in the next two years, according to Bain research. Today, physicians favor acquisition by organizations that would provide increased financial stability but still offer physician autonomy, namely by other physician practices. Nearly 30% of respondents were open to acquisition by a health system, and nearly 20% said they would agree to a private equity buyout.  The Bain article added: "Large healthcare organizations, including hospital groups, expect to do more mergers and acquisitions. Fifty percent of hospital administrators said their organizations were highly likely to make one or more acquisitions over the next two years to pursue greater scale. Administrators considering M&A were most interested in alternative care sites, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics and pharmacy in-store clinics. The next most popular target was independent physician practices, followed by standalone hospitals. Home health businesses that provide care services in the home have continued to gain market share over the last few years, fueled by lower costs and patient convenience, and investors have taken advantage of this trend."

