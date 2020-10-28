 

ClearPay Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Automate the Payment Process Between Agencies and Insurers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 13:55  |  35   |   |   

ClearPay, a leader in payment automation solutions for P&C insurers, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClearPay has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

ClearPay streamlines the payment process for insurers by automatically transferring funds and remittance data in a standardized format from agencies to insurers. ClearPay’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to receive standardized policy and payment information within Guidewire BillingCenter.

“Insurers are continually looking to automate repetitive processes, enhance profitability, and make it easier for agencies to do business with them,” said John Knotek, chief executive officer, ClearPay. “ClearPay’s automation, delivered to users through their integration, will provide a long-desired solution for insurers, without having to impose any changes on their valued agency partners.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ClearPay as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Their Ready for Guidewire integration will soon enable insurers to eliminate the manual handling and entry of payment receipts, policy by policy and payment by payment.”

About ClearPay

ClearPay is an independent company focussed on being the leader in automating payment settlements and reconciliation for the P&C insurance industry. For more information connect with ClearPay on Twitter or LinkedIn or visit clearpaycanada.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
ABI Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Simplify Records Retrieval and Review for Insurers
20.10.20
ANCILE Solutions Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Accelerator
12.10.20
The Philadelphia Contributionship Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow to Drive Innovation and Operational Efficiency
08.10.20
Compex Legal Services Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Records Retrieval in Marketplace
07.10.20
Guidewire Software Announces Stock Repurchase Program
07.10.20
British Columbia Automobile Association Selects Guidewire for Business Growth
07.10.20
Guidewire to Host Virtual Analyst Day on October 13, 2020
06.10.20
INTERTEL Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integrations to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims
06.10.20
Guidewire Software Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, for Third Consecutive Year
06.10.20
Guidewire Software im Bereich Nichtlebensversicherer zum dritten Mal in Folge „Leader“ in Gartners Magic Quadrant für Europa