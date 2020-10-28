 

Foresight VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 27 October 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,647,181 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 59.22p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 206,177,675 ordinary shares of 1p with 206,177,675 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 206,177,675 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


