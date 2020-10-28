 

Progress Optimizes Chef Portfolio Delivery to Accelerate Global DevSecOps

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

New Chef Infrastructure Management, Chef App Delivery, Chef Premium Content and ‘Learn Chef’ skills validation program makes portfolio easier to adopt and scale for both new and experienced users

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRSG), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced a number of new innovations designed to facilitate adoption and at-scale deployment of Chef offerings for both new and experienced users of the industry-leading DevSecOps portfolio. Progress announced completion of the Chef acquisition on October 6 and is extending the value and reach of its platform for application development and deployment to DevSecOps practitioners worldwide. Innovations introduced today include workload-aligned offerings for Chef Infrastructure Management and Chef App Delivery, enhancements to the Chef Compliance offering including cloud target scanning and Chef Premium Content, and the addition of a new ‘Learn Chef’ skills validation program.

“Global enterprises need application automation solutions that enable them to apply a technology-agnostic and modular approach to defining, packaging and delivering application and infrastructure across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments,” said Jim Mercer, research director, DevOps & DevSecOps, IDC. “Tighter collaboration among multi-disciplinary teams, spanning from developers and designers to DevOps professionals and data analysts, enables greater responsiveness to customers while improving security and compliance outcomes. Vendors that provide a full suite of solutions to help them meet those needs can add significant value in the market today.”

The Chef DevSecOps portfolio bridges silos in global enterprises, enabling application, DevOps and security teams to work closely together to define everything--including compliance policies, infrastructure, and application delivery requirements--as code. Providing a common DevSecOps language that can be shared, scaled, and automated to improve the software development lifecycle helps teams shift left to accelerate their digital transformations and truly embrace the power of the cloud.

New innovations include:

  • Chef Infrastructure Management: Built atop Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this eases secure infrastructure management at scale while delivering actionable insights to DevSecOps professionals. Chef Infrastructure Management provides performance improvements, simpler deployment, easier manageability and helps organizations reduce upgrade times from weeks to hours.
  • Chef App Delivery: Built atop Chef Habitat, Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this enables users to define, package and deliver applications faster. Enhanced access management and deeper integration among tools, along with new documentation, resources, and training, enables users to deploy applications to production 90% faster and reduce app maintenance overhead by 80%.
  • Compliance Enhancements and Chef Premium Content: Cloud Target Scanning enables users to easily scan an extensive set of cloud resources across all major public cloud providers. A new content delivery service provides cloud-based access to a growing library of curated, CIS-certified, up-to-date Chef Premium Content for compliance scanning and remediation.
  • ‘Learn Chef’ Skills Validation Program: Built on the ‘Learn Chef’ platform and the OpenBadges Standard, this program provides validation levels based on online course and exam completion. It enhances the Chef partner program by providing a fast track to staff training and helps customers capture value faster through efficient, meaningful, validated skill-building tracks.

“The innovations announced today deliver on our commitment to open source software, accelerating Chef’s momentum and accelerating Progress’ growth in the DevSecOps space,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “By building workload-aligned products that make it easy for IT roles to collaborate and enable broad enterprise adoption, we are making it easier for our existing and prospective customers to adopt, use and achieve faster time to value with Progress and Chef.”

Seite 1 von 2
Progress Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Pennsylvania School District Shifts to Remote Learning with Progress WhatsUp Gold
20.10.20
Progress Releases New DataDirect Connectors for the Martech Stack
14.10.20
Constellation Financial Software Upgrades to Progress OpenEdge 12.1 and Modernizes Lease & Loan Portfolio Management Software
13.10.20
Over 1600 People to Attend Progress’ Premier Developer Conference, DevReach
06.10.20
Progress Completes Acquisition of Chef
30.09.20
Progress Introduces Fiddler Everywhere
29.09.20
Progress Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results