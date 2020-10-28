Progress Optimizes Chef Portfolio Delivery to Accelerate Global DevSecOps

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRSG), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced a number of new innovations designed to facilitate adoption and at-scale deployment of Chef offerings for both new and experienced users of the industry-leading DevSecOps portfolio. Progress announced completion of the Chef acquisition on October 6 and is extending the value and reach of its platform for application development and deployment to DevSecOps practitioners worldwide. Innovations introduced today include workload-aligned offerings for Chef Infrastructure Management and Chef App Delivery, enhancements to the Chef Compliance offering including cloud target scanning and Chef Premium Content, and the addition of a new ‘Learn Chef’ skills validation program.

“Global enterprises need application automation solutions that enable them to apply a technology-agnostic and modular approach to defining, packaging and delivering application and infrastructure across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments,” said Jim Mercer, research director, DevOps & DevSecOps, IDC. “Tighter collaboration among multi-disciplinary teams, spanning from developers and designers to DevOps professionals and data analysts, enables greater responsiveness to customers while improving security and compliance outcomes. Vendors that provide a full suite of solutions to help them meet those needs can add significant value in the market today.”

The Chef DevSecOps portfolio bridges silos in global enterprises, enabling application, DevOps and security teams to work closely together to define everything--including compliance policies, infrastructure, and application delivery requirements--as code. Providing a common DevSecOps language that can be shared, scaled, and automated to improve the software development lifecycle helps teams shift left to accelerate their digital transformations and truly embrace the power of the cloud.

New innovations include:

Chef Infrastructure Management: Built atop Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this eases secure infrastructure management at scale while delivering actionable insights to DevSecOps professionals. Chef Infrastructure Management provides performance improvements, simpler deployment, easier manageability and helps organizations reduce upgrade times from weeks to hours.

Built atop Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this eases secure infrastructure management at scale while delivering actionable insights to DevSecOps professionals. Chef Infrastructure Management provides performance improvements, simpler deployment, easier manageability and helps organizations reduce upgrade times from weeks to hours. Chef App Delivery: Built atop Chef Habitat, Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this enables users to define, package and deliver applications faster. Enhanced access management and deeper integration among tools, along with new documentation, resources, and training, enables users to deploy applications to production 90% faster and reduce app maintenance overhead by 80%.

Built atop Chef Habitat, Chef Infra and Chef Automate, this enables users to define, package and deliver applications faster. Enhanced access management and deeper integration among tools, along with new documentation, resources, and training, enables users to deploy applications to production 90% faster and reduce app maintenance overhead by 80%. Compliance Enhancements and Chef Premium Content: Cloud Target Scanning enables users to easily scan an extensive set of cloud resources across all major public cloud providers. A new content delivery service provides cloud-based access to a growing library of curated, CIS-certified, up-to-date Chef Premium Content for compliance scanning and remediation.

Cloud Target Scanning enables users to easily scan an extensive set of cloud resources across all major public cloud providers. A new content delivery service provides cloud-based access to a growing library of curated, CIS-certified, up-to-date Chef Premium Content for compliance scanning and remediation. ‘Learn Chef’ Skills Validation Program: Built on the ‘Learn Chef’ platform and the OpenBadges Standard, this program provides validation levels based on online course and exam completion. It enhances the Chef partner program by providing a fast track to staff training and helps customers capture value faster through efficient, meaningful, validated skill-building tracks.

“The innovations announced today deliver on our commitment to open source software, accelerating Chef’s momentum and accelerating Progress’ growth in the DevSecOps space,” said Sundar Subramanian, General Manager, Chef Business, Progress. “By building workload-aligned products that make it easy for IT roles to collaborate and enable broad enterprise adoption, we are making it easier for our existing and prospective customers to adopt, use and achieve faster time to value with Progress and Chef.”