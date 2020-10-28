 

GeoVax CEO David Dodd to Participate in Virtual Webinar Hosted by Outsourced Pharma

globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX, GOVXW) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announces that CEO and Chairman David Dodd will participate in an upcoming virtual webinar titled, “What COVID-19 Vaccines Teach Us About All Tech Transfers.” Sponsored by Outsourced Pharma (www.outsourcedpharma.com), the event will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00pm ET.  Discussion topics include the lessons learned and best practices from the COVID-19 vaccine efforts that can be applied to technology transfers.

Mr. Dodd will be joined by three other industry veterans along with Louis Garguilo, panel moderator and Chief Editor at Outsourced Pharma. 

Investors wishing to watch the webinar can register for the event here:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2733609/8D3DC8ADE39C05C9EAF19545B1A8A22F

The webinar will build on the discussion first highlighted in the online article found here:

https://www.outsourcedpharma.com/doc/years-for-vaccine-tech-transfers- ...

About COVID-19

Coronaviruses are common in many species of animals, including bats and birds. These viruses can evolve to cross the animal species and infect humans and quickly spread from person to person resulting in lethal but rare respiratory infections. Recent epidemics with SARS and MERS coronaviruses resulted in 774 and 858 deaths, respectively. Since 2015 there have not been any cases of SARS and MERS reported, but in January 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) identified a novel coronavirus, recently named SARS-CoV-2, in the city of Wuhan, China. On January 31, 2020 the WHO declared the novel coronavirus to be a global health emergency, and on March 11, 2020 the WHO declared a global pandemic. Worldwide, more than 41 million people have been infected (over 8.3 million in the U.S.), with more than 1.1 million deaths (over 200,000 in the U.S). The situation is fluid, with the infection and death statistics changing significantly on a regular basis.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform.  On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine.  The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection.  The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector. 

