ISW Holdings Announces Breakout Revenues, Significant Debt and Share Reductions, and Uplisting Plans

While precise data is not yet available in a form that may be publicly announced quantitatively, the Company can disclose at this time that it has recorded another breakout quarter, with new record high revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven primarily by continued growth in its Home Healthcare and Telehealth segment, which also saw strong demand growth leading to an expansion in home healthcare workers now employed by the Company.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce a preliminary qualitative performance update for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as well as an update on the Company’s recent moves to significantly reduce Debt and Authorized Shares, and uplist onto the OTCQB exchange tier.

“Our Home Healthcare and Telehealth segment continues to expand significantly, and we are getting closer to seeing our Cryptocurrency mining and mining equipment segment ramp up into commercial stage operations, which will drive further growth and performance in the months ahead,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “To complement and augment that growth outlook, we are aggressively removing dilution risk and gearing up to uplist our shares to drive greater shareholder value. We believe we can push our topline run rate up over $1.5 million in annualized terms over coming months as we begin to fire on all cylinders.”

In connection with its expanding operations, ISW Holdings has recently embarked on several pro-growth shareholder-friendly measures to strengthen the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic and operational goals, including the cancellation of $200k in potentially dilutive debt and an 88% reduction in authorized shares, from 480 million to 60 million.

In addition, the Company is now engaged in its second full corporate audit in the past 3 years with a respected PCAOB registered CPA firm specializing in audit and assurance accounting services. The audit represents a big step toward bringing the Company into full compliance with all OTC requirements involved in exchange tier uplisting eligibility.

The Company is also engaged in assembling an advisory board of industry leaders to help accelerate growth and open up new strategic opportunities, including high-impact partnerships. More details on these steps will be released in the near future.