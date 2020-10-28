Firmenich signs innovative vanilla partnership with Authentic Products in Madagascar, to take traceability & youth employment to next level

GENEVA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, has signed an innovative partnership to further strengthen its responsible sourcing of vanilla with Authentic Products, one of the world's leading producers in Madagascar and a founding member of Group's NaturalsTogether initiative created in 2014. Building on the two companies' commitment to the most sustainable, ethical and traceable value chain, this ambitious agreement includes a new digital traceability program and the joint construction of an agricultural training facility, offering teenagers from Madagascan vanilla-growing families a unique opportunity to improve their livelihoods.

"Firmenich has been working with smallholder farming communities in Madagascar for many years to support their sustainable livelihoods by driving the most sustainable, ethical and traceable value chain," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "With Authentic Products, Firmenich has developed a leading sustainable business model with the objective of registering 10,000 farmers in our traceability program by 2025, as well as offering educational opportunities of unprecedented scale for local youth at our remarkable training center in Mahadera."

"Taking our commitment to the next level, this partnership is the outcome of a more than a decade-long relationship based on mutual trust between Firmenich and Authentic Products," added Boet Brinkgreve, President of Ingredients. "Together we are innovating for the benefit of farmers who produce this exceptional product, while strengthening our vanilla value chain from plants to extracts."

"We share the same values of ethics and integrity with Firmenich's teams. Our joint effort helps us make significant improvements for the communities who earn a living by growing vanilla," said Gigi Chan Hoi Mi, CEO of Authentic Products Madagascar. "This partnership acknowledges the quality of work done over the years and encourages us to set even more ambitious goals going forward. It demonstrates that trusted relationships between producers and customers can have a really positive impact over time."