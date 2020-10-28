 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.7 Million in Orders from U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020   

October 28, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded $2.7 million of additional funding on a previously announced three-year $124.2 million contract to provide ongoing sustainment services and baseband equipment. The contract has been funded $105.7 million to date.

“Comtech continues to remain a trusted provider to the warfighter by refreshing existing communications systems, and providing training and field support around the world,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This additional funding re-emphasizes our partnership with the U.S. Army.”

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

