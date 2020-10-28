3M Expands Surgical Portfolio with PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM Incision Management System, a New Way to Address Challenges and Improve Outcomes associated with Lower Extremity Fractures

“Patients recovering from lower extremity fractures often experience complications which can potentially compromise the healing process, leading to delayed rehabilitation and poor functional outcomes,” said Dr. Brett D. Crist, MD, FAAOS, FACS, FAOA, Director of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Missouri School of Medicine, who participated in the pre-market pilot. “The PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System provides a unique solution for post-surgical incision and soft tissue envelope management for the lower extremity – which can be one of the most complex and challenging anatomical areas. The expanded coverage and precision design lend themselves to better conformity on the surgical site, providing us confidence for our patients’ recovery.”

3M today is announcing the availability of PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM Incision Management System , designed to manage post-operative incisions, as well as the surrounding soft tissue envelope, following the orthopedic surgical repair of lower extremity fractures. PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM helps stabilize the incision & surrounding soft tissue, reduce edema, and help enhance post-operative recovery. This is the third offering in the PREVENA RESTOR Therapy portfolio, launched in 2019, to optimize post-surgical care and expand the company’s specialty surgical offerings.

The PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System encompasses the same proven technology as the PREVENA Incision Management System, with added benefits including:

Extended therapy time: up to 14 days (dressing change required after seven days);

Expanded coverage area: dressing seamlessly conforms to the patient;

Precision design: larger dressing delivers therapy to incision and surrounding soft tissue envelope;

Mechanically stabilize the incision and surrounding soft tissue;

Easy to apply, form-fitting PEEL & PLACE dressing

“Not all surgical incisions are the same size, and orthopedic fracture repairs can be complex, which is why we offer clinicians a variety of products to accommodate their individual patient’s needs,” said Ronald Silverman, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer, 3M. “Given the current pandemic, it is even more critical to minimize the length of hospital stays for patients and, once they return home, lessen the number of in-person visits during recovery. PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System aims to get patients home quickly and safely post-surgery, which is a priority now more than ever.”

The PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System was made commercially available in August 2020. Information on the PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System is available on the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) and Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual conference websites.

“Our team at 3M is pleased that, with the introduction of the PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System, we are further advancing how orthopedic surgeons care for patients recovering from lower extremity fractures by rethinking recovery and reimagining the traditional applications of negative pressure—all backed by the undisputed outcomes of PREVENA Therapy,” said Mark Colin, Vice-President, 3M Medical Solutions Division.

About PREVENA Therapy & PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM Incision Management System

The PREVENA Therapy System, launched in 2010, is the first disposable negative pressure system designed specifically for the management of closed surgical incisions. PREVENA Therapy Systems removes fluid away from the surgical incision via the application of -125mmHg continuous negative pressure.

The PREVENA RESTOR Incision Management System is intended to manage the environment of surgical incisions that continue to drain following sutured or stapled closure by maintaining a closed environment and removing exudates via the application of negative pressure wound therapy.

Please refer to the PREVENA RESTOR AXIO•FORM System Instructions For Use for important safety information.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005127/en/