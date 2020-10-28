1 in 5 Americans Have Shared Disinformation

More than three-quarters of Americans (76%) believe they’ve encountered disinformation firsthand and 20% say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading according to Disinformation in a Digital Democracy, new research today released by NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Disinformation, or false information intended to mislead or deceive people, is commonly spread by social media users and bots – automated accounts controlled by software – with the intent to sow division among people, create confusion, and undermine confidence in the news surrounding major current events, such as the 2020 U.S. presidential election, COVID-19 and social justice movements.

“Social media has created ideological echo-chambers that make people more susceptible to disinformation,” said Daniel Kats, a senior principal researcher at NortonLifeLock Labs. “Disinformation campaigns can spread like wildfire on social media and have a long-lasting impact, as people’s opinions and actions may be influenced by the false or misleading information being circulated.”

NortonLifeLock identifies and reports bots that may be nefariously sharing disinformation on social media to help stop it from spreading, and offers a free tool for consumers called BotSight. Botsight shows if a Twitter account is likely a bot to help people make informed decisions about where they are getting their information. However, no matter who or what posts the information, fact-checking is a best practice for consumers to help stop the spread of disinformation. According to our online survey of more than 2,000 US adults, conducted by The Harris Poll, about half of Americans (53%) often question whether information they see on social media is disinformation or fact.

The majority of Americans agree that disinformation has the ability to greatly influence someone’s opinion (86%), but far less (58%) acknowledge that disinformation could influence them. Although 8 in 10 Americans (82%) are very concerned about the spread of disinformation, 1 in 5 (21%) still say social media companies do not have the right to remove it from their platform, with Republicans being almost twice as likely as Democrats to feel this way (25% vs. 13%).