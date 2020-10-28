 

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Joins Calix ConneXions and Shares Exciting News About the New Spectrum Rules to Expand Broadband Access and Wi-Fi in Rural America

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) shared major highlights from the first day of Calix ConneXions 2020. Calix was thrilled to have Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai deliver a keynote to discuss his perspective on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), broadband performance testing, Wi-Fi, 5G services and the future of the industry. Of particular note, Chairman Pai shared yesterday’s announcement regarding draft rules intended to authorize communication services providers to use the lower portion of the 5.9 GHz spectrum for unlicensed services, including Wi-Fi.

In a blog regarding the announcement, Chairman Pai wrote, “Adding the lower 45 megahertz of the 5.9 GHz band to the mix would create a 160-megahertz wide Wi-Fi channel, which can enable gigabit connectivity in homes, schools, small businesses, and healthcare facilities. The 5.9 GHz band can also help improve and expand broadband access in both rural and urban America.”

Calix was the first technology leader to deliver carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 systems for communications service providers. The company is encouraged that the federal government is making strides to enhance spectrum options. Calix is committed to leading the industry in Wi-Fi evolution as new spectrum becomes available and Wi-Fi 6E becomes a reality.

“At ConneXions 2015, I first shared our perspective that the end-state network will be based on wireless antennas at the end of a fiber,” said Calix President and CEO Carl Russo. “As we have seen across the industry over the subsequent five years, this is the winning architecture for the broadband industry. The events of the past seven months have merely served to accelerate this trend as service providers leverage both fiber and the latest Wi-Fi technology to ensure broadband for all. It is very encouraging that the FCC and Chairman Pai have taken this latest step to help bridge the digital divide.”

Watch Chairman Pai’s video in which he shares the news with conference attendees. Also, register for ConneXions 2020 and watch the Opening General Session in which Chairman Pai and other leaders share their perspectives on the industry.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

