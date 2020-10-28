FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Joins Calix ConneXions and Shares Exciting News About the New Spectrum Rules to Expand Broadband Access and Wi-Fi in Rural America

In a blog regarding the announcement, Chairman Pai wrote, “Adding the lower 45 megahertz of the 5.9 GHz band to the mix would create a 160-megahertz wide Wi-Fi channel, which can enable gigabit connectivity in homes, schools, small businesses, and healthcare facilities. The 5.9 GHz band can also help improve and expand broadband access in both rural and urban America.”

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) shared major highlights from the first day of Calix ConneXions 2020. Calix was thrilled to have Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai deliver a keynote to discuss his perspective on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), broadband performance testing, Wi-Fi, 5G services and the future of the industry. Of particular note, Chairman Pai shared yesterday’s announcement regarding draft rules intended to authorize communication services providers to use the lower portion of the 5.9 GHz spectrum for unlicensed services, including Wi-Fi.

Calix was the first technology leader to deliver carrier-class Wi-Fi 6 systems for communications service providers. The company is encouraged that the federal government is making strides to enhance spectrum options. Calix is committed to leading the industry in Wi-Fi evolution as new spectrum becomes available and Wi-Fi 6E becomes a reality.

“At ConneXions 2015, I first shared our perspective that the end-state network will be based on wireless antennas at the end of a fiber,” said Calix President and CEO Carl Russo. “As we have seen across the industry over the subsequent five years, this is the winning architecture for the broadband industry. The events of the past seven months have merely served to accelerate this trend as service providers leverage both fiber and the latest Wi-Fi technology to ensure broadband for all. It is very encouraging that the FCC and Chairman Pai have taken this latest step to help bridge the digital divide.”

