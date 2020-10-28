California Resources Corporation Announces Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) will host its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST). The Company’s earnings will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link http://dpregister.com/10140527. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.