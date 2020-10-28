 

California Resources Corporation Announces Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) will host its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST). The Company’s earnings will be released following the market close on the same date.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link http://dpregister.com/10140527. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To participate in CRC’s conference call, either dial (877) 328-5505 (International callers please dial +1-412-317-5421) or access via webcast at www.crc.com, fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A digital replay of the conference call will be archived for approximately 90 days and available online on the Investor Relations page at www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.



