Omeros Participates in Investor Conference Focused on COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced that results from its compassionate use study evaluating narsoplimab in COVID-19 patients in Italy will be shared during a virtual event being hosted today for registered participants only by ROTH Capital Partners entitled COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development: Beyond Gilead, Regeneron and Lilly. The presentation, which is part of a session on immune modulators to ameliorate COVID-19, is being made by Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ chairman and chief executive officer. Dr. Demopulos’ slide presentation from the conference session can be viewed at https://investor.omeros.com/presentations.

Omeros previously announced positive results from the treatment with narsoplimab of six critically ill COVID-19 patients under a compassionate use protocol in Bergamo, Italy. All patients initially required mechanical ventilation and, following treatment with narsoplimab, all recovered, survived and were discharged from the hospital. Five to six months following discharge, none of the patients showed any clinical or laboratory evidence of longer-term effects from COVID-19. Additional compassionate use with narsoplimab is ongoing in Bergamo.

About Narsoplimab

Narsoplimab, also known as “OMS721,” is an investigational human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), a novel pro-inflammatory protein target and the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the antibody-dependent classical complement activation pathway, which is a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. Omeros controls the worldwide rights to MASP-2 and all therapeutics targeting MASP-2.

Phase 3 clinical programs are in progress for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), in immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The FDA has granted narsoplimab breakthrough therapy designations for HSCT-TMA and for IgA nephropathy; orphan drug status for the prevention (inhibition) of complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathies, for the treatment of HSCT-TMA and for the treatment of IgA nephropathy; and fast track designation for the treatment of patients with aHUS. The European Medicines Agency has granted orphan drug designation to narsoplimab for treatment in HSCT and for treatment of primary IgA nephropathy.