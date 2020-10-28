 

Citizens Announces Donald Felix as Leader for Consumer Bank National Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:05  |  36   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Donald Felix to drive the national expansion of its digital Consumer Banking capabilities.

Felix will join Citizens in January as Head of National Banking, reporting to Eric Schuppenhauer, President of Consumer Lending and National Banking. Felix will lead the bank’s efforts to deploy an integrated digital offering to customers across the U.S. during a time of rapid digital adoption.

Felix joins Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Financial Health for Chase Consumer Banking. In this role, Felix was responsible for developing and executing Chase’s strategy for personal finance management including the launch of new products, digital features, and branch sales strategies serving 25 million customers.

“We’re pleased to welcome Don to Citizens to help accelerate our national growth plans in an innovative and digital-first way,” said Schuppenhauer. “As customer behavior and preferences migrate digitally, his deep financial services experience positions us well to capitalize on our leading platform in Citizens Access, and build out of new national, and digital-first, revenue streams.”

Over the past few years, Citizens has worked to reposition its franchise organically by making key digital investments while doubling down on its differentiated national consumer lending franchise and its standalone digital bank — Citizens Access — to serve and acquire customers nationally. It continues to drive innovation as a leader in merchant point-of-sale financing with partnerships with some of the world’s most recognizable retail brands.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR
CFG-CORP
CFG-CNS

Citizens Financial Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Citizens Names Ryan Parker to Lead Wealth Management Business
16.10.20
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $314 million and EPS of $0.68 Underlying Net Income of $338 million and EPS of $0.73
14.10.20
Citizens Bank Renews Partnership with Feeding America to Combat Hunger
13.10.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020
13.10.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
06.10.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021
02.10.20
Citizens Bank, N.A. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
30.09.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers
30.09.20
Citizens Bank Announces Award of Grants for Minority-Owned Small Businesses