Royal Building Products Launches Celect Canvas Beach Home Makeover Sweepstakes

Eligible sweepstakes entrants will have a chance to win a beach home exterior makeover, featuring Celect Canvas Cellular PVC Siding, an unpainted version of Royal’s industry leading composite siding. Leading paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams is providing paint as part of the $40,000 grand prize, which also includes labor and siding installation.

To celebrate its 50th Anniversary and continue a year-long celebration of innovation in exterior design, Royal Building Products , a Westlake company, has launched a $40,000 Celect Canvas Beach Home Makeover Sweepstakes in partnership with Southern Living and Sherwin-Williams.

“Celect Canvas unpainted siding is unmatched in both its beauty and durability,” said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing, Royal Building Products. “We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Living and Sherwin-Williams to makeover one lucky person’s beach home, and we can’t wait to see what color they choose from the thousands of possibilities.”

Celect Canvas features the same woodgrain aesthetics and low-maintenance benefits of Royal’s prefinished Celect Cellular PVC Siding, plus the ability to customize the color using thousands of exterior vinyl-safe paint shades that fall within the recommended light reflectance (LRV) rating of 50 and above.

To learn more about Celect Canvas Cellular PVC Siding and request a sample, visit RoyalBuildingProducts.com/Celect-Canvas.

About the Celect Canvas Beach Home Makeover Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents ages 18+ of the State of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, or New York, who own a single-family home within one hundred (100) miles of the coast that has existing siding on the exterior, such as vinyl, aluminum or fiber cement. Ends 11/28/2020. Restrictions apply. Visit the official sweepstakes entry page for official rules and complete details.

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products, including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

Disclaimer:

The information presented is made available solely for general information purposes. All sales of Royal Building Products’ trim, mouldings, siding and other exterior building products are subject to Royal Building Products’ standard terms and conditions of sale which are available upon request. Royal Building Products makes no other warranty, express or implied, including, but not limited to, any warranty of merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Royal Building Products and the Royal Building Products logo are registered trademarks of Royal Building Products (USA) Inc.

