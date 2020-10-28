 

Champion Athleticwear Gears Up for Outdoor Conditions with Latest Product Innovation

Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, is debuting a proprietary product innovation, the Reverse Weave StormShell Fleece, that reinvents the brand’s iconic Reverse Weave hoodie with new outerwear features. The Reverse Weave StormShell Fleece features windproof technology and water-repellent materials, uniting everything fans love about a hoodie with the functionality of a traditional outerwear jacket. The hoodie, which is a first in its category, takes the sportswear brand to the next level by allowing outdoor enthusiasts to do more in high-performing sweats than ever before.

Developed in Japan, Champion spent years exploring untapped terrain by testing and trialing this innovation through its C-Lab Design Team to perfect the design. The C-Lab is where technology and collaborations with athletes and partners come to life to create next-level designs, using elevated, cutting-edge materials. True to the heritage design that made Champion a classic, now everyone can keep moving in their favorite hoodie, re-engineered to shield them from rain, wind and colder temperatures.

“We wanted to create a garment that had the quality and comfort everyone expects of our products but that featured the functionality and utility of an outerwear jacket,” said Ned Munroe, Chief Global Design Officer at Hanesbrands, Inc. “Every aspect of this hoodie, from the fabric, hood and zippers, was carefully innovated with the mindset of addressing the specific lifestyle needs of consumers, further establishing the sweats category so they can now wear them in different conditions.”

Champion’s Reverse Weave StormShell is a unique three-layer fabric that provides water repellency, a windproof barrier and Thermolite heat retention technology, which allows fans to sport their sweats and feel comfortable, even in diverse climates. Additional design features include a streamlined hood, a low profile embedded drawcord, zipper pockets to secure your valuables and Vislon zippers for strength and performance. The classic Champion patch has been modernized in water-resistant silicon.

“The Reverse Weave StormShell Fleece is the type of hoodie people can go anywhere and do anything in,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “It’s perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, urban commuters and anyone in-between. It's everyone’s favorite Champion hoodie, now built to better protect when more diverse weather hits.”

Champion’s premium Reverse Weave StormShell Fleece is the must-have piece for fall. Offered in classic colors black and oxford heather gray and available in two styles, an anorak hoodie retailing for $175 and full zip hoodie retailing for $150, these hoodies can be found exclusively on Champion.com and in Champion retail stores.

To learn more about Champion’s Stormshell Fleece, visit Champion.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

