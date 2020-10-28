ServiceNow Hires Gabrielle Toledano as Chief Talent Officer

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, announced today that Gabrielle “Gaby” Toledano is joining the company as Chief Talent Officer.

Gabrielle Toledano, Chief Talent Officer, ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gaby is the perfect choice to attract and retain the industry’s very best talent,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “She has my total confidence to strengthen the people power of ServiceNow. Gaby is a phenomenal, purpose-driven leader, with a deep passion for developing people and building a strong culture of diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Gaby will keep us at our best by ensuring the best work at ServiceNow.”

Toledano begins her new role in January and will report to McDermott. She brings to ServiceNow nearly 30 years of extensive leadership experience in human resources and operations at both enterprise and consumer companies. Most recently, she led human resources, finance, IT, marketing, and facilities as Chief Operating Officer of Keystone Strategy LLC. Previously, Toledano was Executive in Residence for Comcast Ventures and its portfolio companies. Prior to Comcast, she served as Chief People Officer at Tesla, and before that spent more than 10 years as Chief Talent Officer at Electronic Arts. She also served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Siebel Systems.

“ServiceNow is a purpose-driven company with that magical combination of strong values, a unique, ‘hungry and humble’ culture, and world-class talent,” Toledano said. “To be a part of a high-growth company that cares so deeply about creating great employee experiences, developing and cultivating talent, and fostering a culture that is inclusive and diverse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Toledano holds a B.A. in modern thought and literature and an M.A. in education from Stanford University. She is on the Board of Directors at Bose Corporation and Glu Mobile.

She succeeds Pat Wadors, whom the company announced last month stepped down to pursue a new role at an early-stage company.

