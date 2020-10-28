 

Summit State Bank Reports 44% Increase in Net Income to $2,954,000 for Third Quarter 2020 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $2,954,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.49.  This compares to net income of $2,045,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.34 for the same quarter in 2019.  Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on October 27, 2020 to be paid on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased by $909,000 or 44% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, net income increased by $2,946,000 (63%) to $7,588,000 compared to $4,642,000 in the first nine months of 2019. Net interest margin increased to 3.78% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 3.64% for the first nine months of 2019.

“Net income for the third quarter 2020 and year-to-date 2020 represents records earnings for the bank driven by an increase in our balance sheet,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “We are continuing to realize the benefits of our managed growth.”

The annualized return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.41%, the annualized return on average equity was 16.05% and the efficiency ratio was 47.44%. The third quarter of 2019 had an annualized return on average assets of 1.24%, an annualized return on average equity of 12.32% and an efficiency ratio of 54.44%.

Net interest income increased to $7,740,000 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5,773,000 in the third quarter of 2019.  The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to increases in loan balances with a lesser portion of this increase driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

“We are very fortunate to have employees who truly care about our customers and go the extra mile to provide support through the many challenges this pandemic presents,” said Reed. “To date we funded $97,000,000 of PPP loans to over 600 businesses, this balance represents 13% of the Bank’s loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020.”

Total loans and deposits increased when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to third quarter of 2019; loans were $726,859,000 in 2020 (includes $96,710,000 of PPP loans) compared to $554,122,000 in 2019 and deposits were $688,026,000 in 2020 compared to $605,130,000 in 2019. The net interest margin increased to 3.77% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.60% for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income increased in the third quarter of 2020 to $1,188,000 compared to $1,001,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank recognized $786,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $639,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the third quarter of 2019.

There was a $546,000 or 15% increase in operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in employee expenses and occupancy costs. The Bank is leveling off from a growth trend in operating expenses since the middle of 2019; this results in an improvement in the efficiency ratio by 7.00% when comparing 47.44% for the third quarter of 2020 to 54.44% for the third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $267,000 or 0.03% of total assets on September 30, 2020 compared to $592,000 or 0.09% on September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets on September 30, 2020 consist of one loan that is secured by real property and another loan that has a guarantee from the State of California. The Bank had a provision expense of $500,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.14% on September 30, 2020 and 1.17% on September 30, 2019. Excluding $96,710,000 of PPP loans increases the ratio of allowance for loans losses to 1.31% on September 30, 2020 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2020. 

“The Bank has deliberately built its balance sheet growth around strong-performing loans,” notes Reed. “Throughout this pandemic the Bank has experienced few credit problems. We cannot predict the future but are we are monitoring trends in high-risk industries and are adjusting loan loss reserves to our increased risk of loss.”

Year-to-date through September 30, 2020, the Bank deferred payments on a total of $153,000,000 or 21% of loans in its portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deferral process increases the total balance due on the loan and re-amortizes the monthly payment through the original maturity date. As of September 30, 2020, 19 loans totaling $21,900,000 or 3% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in deferral. Approximately 95% of the deferred loans are real estate secured with an average loan to value ratio of 56%.

Reed further explains “we continue to monitor this fluid situation and are grateful to be a steady source of information and support for our customers. As we head into the last quarter of 2020 the Bank is prepared to support our customers through the SBA PPP loan forgiveness process.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $834 million and total equity of $73 million at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County. 

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 74% of management are women and minorities with 75% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay.  Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control.  Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated.  You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof.  The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908


SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except earnings per share data)
                       
                       
          Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
          September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
          (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                       
Interest income:              
  Interest and fees on loans $ 8,753   $ 7,031   $ 24,903   $ 20,113  
  Interest on deposits with banks   10     72     61     205  
  Interest on investment securities   364     459     1,126     1,525  
  Dividends on FHLB stock   43     57     189     165  
      Total interest income   9,169     7,619     26,279     22,008  
Interest expense:              
  Deposits   1,138     1,727     3,927     4,779  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   292     119     913     410  
      Total interest expense   1,430     1,846     4,839     5,189  
      Net interest income before provision for loan losses   7,740     5,773     21,440     16,819  
Provision for loan losses   500     210     1,600     490  
      Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,240     5,563     19,840     16,329  
Non-interest income:              
  Service charges on deposit accounts   201     226     593     635  
  Rental income   89     86     264     258  
  Net gain on loan sales   786     639     1,803     805  
  Net securities gain (loss)   3     -     874     (6 )
  Other income   109     50     277     142  
      Total non-interest income   1,188     1,001     3,811     1,834  
Non-interest expense:              
  Salaries and employee benefits   2,573     2,274     7,727     7,234  
  Occupancy and equipment   415     429     1,222     1,286  
  Other expenses   1,246     985     3,923     3,375  
      Total non-interest expense   4,235     3,688     12,872     11,895  
      Income before provision for income taxes   4,193     2,876     10,779     6,268  
Provision for income taxes   1,240     831     3,190     1,626  
      Net income $ 2,953   $ 2,045   $ 7,589   $ 4,642  
                       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49   $ 0.34   $ 1.25   $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49   $ 0.34   $ 1.25   $ 0.76  
                       
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,070     6,069     6,070     6,068  
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding   6,074     6,074     6,073     6,072  



SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share data)
                 
                 
        September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
ASSETS

 		           
                 
Cash and due from banks $ 24,257   $ 38,299   $ 12,104
    Total cash and cash equivalents     24,257     38,299     12,104
                 
Investment securities:          
  Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost      -     7,998     7,995
  Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $58,390,          
    $53,591 and $57,631)     60,001     54,241     59,853
    Total investment securities     60,001     62,239     67,848
                 
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,393, $6,769 and $6,550   726,859     576,548     536,674
Bank premises and equipment, net   6,129     6,301     6,324
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   3,429     3,342     3,341
Goodwill       4,119     4,119     4,119
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   9,014     5,130     5,212
                 
    Total assets   $ 833,808   $ 695,978   $ 635,622
                 
LIABILITIES AND
 		           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 		           
                 
Deposits:              
  Demand - non interest-bearing $ 200,352   $ 129,084   $ 119,535
  Demand - interest-bearing   76,694     69,383     65,227
  Savings   37,132     28,359     25,419
  Money market   140,008     128,377     99,585
  Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit   35,160     76,564     85,315
  Other time deposits   198,680     142,070     137,176
    Total deposits     688,026     573,837     532,257
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   61,300     45,600     29,300
Junior subordinated debt   5,873     5,862     5,862
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   5,185     3,335     3,462
                 
    Total liabilities     760,384     628,634     570,881
                 
Shareholders' equity          
  Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;          
    no shares issued and outstanding     -     -     -
  Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares;        
    issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,069,600     36,981     36,981     36,974
  Retained earnings      35,309     29,906     27,483
  Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   1,134     457     284
                 
    Total shareholders' equity     73,424     67,344     64,741
                 
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 833,808   $ 695,978   $ 635,622
                 



Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
                 
    As of and for the   As of and for the
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:                
Net interest income   $ 7,740     $ 5,773     $ 21,440     $ 16,819  
Provision for loan losses     500       210       1,600       490  
Non-interest income     1,188       1,001       3,811       1,834  
Non-interest expense     4,235       3,688       12,872       11,895  
Provision for income taxes     1,240       831       3,190       1,626  
Net income   $ 2,953     $ 2,045     $ 7,589     $ 4,642  
                 
Selected per Common Share Data:                
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.49     $ 0.34     $ 1.25     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.49     $ 0.34     $ 1.25     $ 0.76  
Dividend per share   $ 0.12     $ 0.12     $ 0.36     $ 0.36  
Book value per common share (2)   $ 12.10     $ 10.96     $ 12.10     $ 10.96  
                 
Selected Balance Sheet Data:                
Assets   $ 833,808     $ 680,840     $ 833,808     $ 680,840  
Loans, net     726,859       554,122       726,859       554,122  
Deposits     688,026       605,130       688,026       605,130  
Average assets     830,976       652,043       771,638       634,375  
Average earning assets     814,013       635,579       754,749       618,081  
Average shareholders' equity     73,018       65,859       70,528       64,047  
Nonperforming loans     267       592       267       592  
Total nonperforming assets     267       592       267       592  
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)     2,203       2,429       2,203       2,429  
                 
Selected Ratios:                
Return on average assets (1)     1.41 %     1.24 %     1.31 %     0.98 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)     16.05 %     12.32 %     14.33 %     9.69 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     47.45 %     54.44 %     52.80 %     63.75 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.77 %     3.60 %     3.78 %     3.64 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     10.65 %     10.30 %     10.65 %     10.30 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.65 %     10.30 %     10.65 %     10.30 %
Total capital ratio     12.90 %     12.50 %     12.90 %     12.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.10 %     9.00 %     8.10 %     9.00 %
Common dividend payout ratio (4)     24.66 %     35.60 %     28.79 %     47.07 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets     8.79 %     10.10 %     9.14 %     10.10 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.04 %     0.11 %     0.04 %     0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.03 %     0.09 %     0.03 %     0.09 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.14 %     1.17 %     1.14 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP   1.31 %     1.17 %     1.31 %     1.17 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     3146.32 %     1105.95 %     3146.32 %     1105.95 %
         
(1) Annualized.                
(2) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.        
(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.        
(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.        
                 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:                
This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for loan loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.        



        September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
        (In thousands)
                         
ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans                
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans       $ (8,393 )   $ (7,881 )   $ (7,375 )   $ (6,769 )   $ (6,550 )
                         
Loans receivable (GAAP)       $ 735,252     $ 709,689     $ 608,775     $ 583,317     $ 560,672  
Excluding SBA PPP loans   96,710       95,534       -       -       -  
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP (non-GAAP) $ 638,542     $ 614,155     $ 608,775     $ 583,317     $ 560,672  
                   
ACL on loans to Loans receivable (GAAP)   1.14 %     1.11 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.17 %
ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)   1.31 %     1.28 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.17 %
                         

