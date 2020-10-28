 

ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Procurement Outsourcing Services and Software Tools

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will look at how providers are helping clients modernize their procurement processes

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of procurement-related technologies and services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Procurement BPO and Transformation Services, scheduled to be released in February. The report will focus on both providers of procurement-related business process outsourcing (BPO) services and the software platforms and tools enterprises can use to centralize procurement and purchasing activity and conduct real-time analysis of related data.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will focus on how providers of procurement BPO services and platforms and tools are helping their customers adopt more modern and efficient procurement and purchasing processes, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“For several years, procurement functions have been transitioning from supply management and overseeing transactional activity to more holistic participation within the business,” he said. “As enterprises pivot to more integrated, digital operating environments, they will look to their procurement professionals to help foster business agility, reduce the negative impacts of supply chain disruption, improve processes and reduce costs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 55 providers of procurement-related services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the procurement BPO and platforms and tools space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients.

The three quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Procurement BPO Services, including the outsourcing of strategic procurement activities, like supplier selection, contract negotiation or specification management. Outsourcing procurement can help enterprises streamline operations and reduce costs while allowing business transformation and rapid market adaptation that may not be possible with in-house functions.
  • Procurement Digital Transformation Services, providing a framework for transitioning procurement operations and functionality from a tactical cost center to a strategic value-added profit center. This requires combinations of transformation models, strategic consulting and expertise, technologies and tools, software and services knowledge and more, varying by market and individual enterprise.
  • Procurement Optimization and Transformation Platforms and Tools, which help integrate key functions into a single, centralized system, while enabling secure, reliable and extendable capabilities that are applied and adapted as the business changes. The best solutions provide visibility and help analyze the entire process via a common user experience (UX). This, in turn, enables expanded insight into and use of standardized procurement functions, data and policies within and across multiple enterprise functional organizations.

The report will cover the global procurement technology and services market, and will be authored by ISG analysts Shahid Bhatty, Bruce Guptill and Venkatesh B.

