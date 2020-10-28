HP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capabilities

Breakthroughs in Automation, Software, and Data Help Accelerate Journey to Digital Manufacturing

News highlights:

New HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite enables personalization and end-to-end control across multiple additive manufacturing technologies

enables personalization and end-to-end control across multiple additive manufacturing technologies Enhanced digital HP 3D Factory Services include HP Jet Fusion 3D API and HP 3D Process Control delivering customers streamlined data access, greater manufacturing predictability and scalability

include HP Jet Fusion 3D API and HP 3D Process Control delivering customers streamlined data access, greater manufacturing predictability and scalability New industrial-grade HP Automatic Unpacking Station, developed together with Rösler Group’s AM Solutions, reduces costs, delivers greater build consistency and enhances performance across workflows



PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of Formnext Connect, HP announced significant advancements in the management and automation of complex 3D printing workflows and large-scale additive manufacturing fleets. HP unveiled a new software solution, the HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite, bringing increased productivity and efficiency as well as automation to additive build management for leading 3D printing processes. The company also introduced new digital HP 3D Factory Services to provide customers with facilities and equipment analysis, staffing and training, and help implement production processes. In addition, HP announced the new HP Automatic Unpacking Station, developed in partnership with Rösler Group’s AM Solutions, to enable greater automation for post processing, giving customers more efficiency across the entire additive manufacturing workflow.

“Automation, software, and data are key to delivering mass customization of parts and unlocking the full potential of large-scale additive manufacturing,” said Ramon Pastor, GM and Global Head of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “We are committed to relentlessly improving our capabilities and helping customers optimize and automate workflows, enable compelling new applications, and produce sustainable, high quality parts at scale.”

Reimagining Digital Workflows With New HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite



HP’s new Universal Build Manager is a first of its kind solution which leverages proprietary HP software and data innovation, and the Dyndrite Accelerated Geometry Engine. The new additive manufacturing build manager takes advantage of the GPU-accelerated processing and Python scriptability inherent to Dyndrite’s engine. This combination enables customers to simplify and automate build preparation across their additive manufacturing technologies at supercharged speeds.