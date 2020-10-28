Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new unlimited plans, providing businesses with opportunities for increased speed, security and value. Customers can now access the coverage of 5G Nationwide and the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) , along with the latest security bundle, Business Mobile Secure. With plans as low as $30 per line2, businesses can choose a plan that best fits their needs with unlimited talk, text and data. The plans will also feature Verizon Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.



“Our new unlimited plans will provide our business customers with the flexibility, speed and security they need as they reimagine their businesses,” said TJ Fox, Verizon Business Markets President. “These new, tailored plans are designed to meet our customers' evolving needs during these unprecedented times, particularly small businesses who have been hit the hardest.”

Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network is now available to more than 200 million people in 1,800+ cities. Additionally, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network delivers the fastest 5G in the world, in parts of 55 cities3. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB are available as part of the new Business Unlimited Plans.[CB2]

More value. Verizon offers additional volume discounts at 50, 100 and 200+ lines for Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans. As business customers’ accounts grow, their savings can also grow.

More security with Business Mobile Secure. The new plans feature a new security product comprised of Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management and dedicated technical support to help protect small businesses at no extra charge on Business Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Pro.

With more people working from home, using personal devices for work and accessing company networks via virtual private networks is the norm. Sensitive information is potentially more exposed than ever before to potential attacks, making security a top priority. According to the 2020 Verizon Business Mobile Security Index (SMB Spotlight), 81 percent of small business professionals polled reported mobile security threats posed a “moderate-to-significant” risk; 39 percent admitted to sacrificing mobile security to “get the job done.”