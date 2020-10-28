 

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data 

All plans feature Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service

Business Mobile Secure, new security bundle to protect small businesses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new unlimited plans, providing businesses with opportunities for increased speed, security and value. Customers can now access the coverage of 5G Nationwide and the unprecedented performance of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB), along with the latest security bundle, Business Mobile Secure. With plans as low as $30 per line2, businesses can choose a plan that best fits their needs with unlimited talk, text and data. The plans will also feature Verizon Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.

“Our new unlimited plans will provide our business customers with the flexibility, speed and security they need as they reimagine their businesses,” said TJ Fox, Verizon Business Markets President. “These new, tailored plans are designed to meet our customers' evolving needs during these unprecedented times, particularly small businesses who have been hit the hardest.”

Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network is now available to more than 200 million people in 1,800+ cities. Additionally, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network delivers the fastest 5G in the world, in parts of 55 cities3. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB are available as part of the new Business Unlimited Plans.[CB2] 

More value. Verizon offers additional volume discounts at 50, 100 and 200+ lines for Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans. As business customers’ accounts grow, their savings can also grow.

More security with Business Mobile Secure. The new plans feature a new security product comprised of Lookout for Small Business, Verizon Mobile Device Management and dedicated technical support to help protect small businesses at no extra charge on Business Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Pro.

With more people working from home, using personal devices for work and accessing company networks via virtual private networks is the norm. Sensitive information is potentially more exposed than ever before to potential attacks, making security a top priority. According to the 2020 Verizon Business Mobile Security Index (SMB Spotlight), 81 percent of small business professionals polled reported mobile security threats posed a “moderate-to-significant” risk; 39 percent admitted to sacrificing mobile security to “get the job done.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Verizon supports distance learning for 50K students in North Carolina
27.10.20
Verizon Response: Tropical Storm Zeta
27.10.20
Verizon customers get more 5G value with TCL 10 5G UW for only $399
25.10.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Edge-Computing-Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
22.10.20
Yahoo Finance’s “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” Global Livestream Event Takes Place on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET
22.10.20
Verizon and Generation partner to close the opportunity gap and reskill workers
22.10.20
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment
22.10.20
Verizon and Cooper Hewitt Call on Innovators to Create Interactive Museum Experiences
22.10.20
“Shark Tank’s” Lori Greiner joins Verizon small business webinar series
21.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN