MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate Update and Overview of JTEC Automotive’s Comprehensive Online Platform

After careful consideration, lengthy discussions and strategic planning with legal counsel, accountants, Malone & Bailey, incoming advisory board members, investors and other financial institutions, MasterBeat has established the following targets to be achieved over the next two quarters:

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to provide a corporate update and brief overview of JTEC Automotive’s seamless, yet comprehensive, unique online platform. JTEC Automotive is a division of MasterBeat Corp.

Finalize the audit (completed by Malone & Bailey), The completion of the custom 69 Firebird, The launch of online platforms for both the Automotive and Real Estate operations, Securing significant, more traditional financing to conduct operations (audit contingent), Appoint notable Advisory Board members, and Locate and close on a dedicated real estate asset for JTEC Automotive / Boosted Autos operations (10-12,000 sq. ft. facility).

The dedicated JTEC facility will allow MasterBeat to streamline operations between Boosted Autos and JTEC Automotive and will be used as the Pilot Model, a prototype, for the launch of the nationwide JTEC Automotive Maintenance and Repair shops. The company has already identified and contacted, and will be working closely with, renowned Automotive Technician Schools to accelerate job placement and provide unique franchise opportunities for ASE Certified Auto Technicians, both recent graduates and seasoned professionals, in JTEC shops.

JTEC Automotive will be offering franchise opportunities to graduates and other ASE Certified and Accredited Auto Technicians to become franchise owners and/or shareholders in JTEC Automotive’s business. This franchise opportunity is being structured, and will be offered and marketed, independently and through several of the top franchising firms throughout the United States.

JTEC Automotive’s comprehensive online platform will be focused on, but not limited to, the following:

Used Car Sales New Aftermarket Parts & Accessories Performance Parts Used Parts Auto Auction

JTEC’s comprehensive online platform combines familiar resources with value added services in one seamless, convenient experience. More details below.