 

MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate Update and Overview of JTEC Automotive’s Comprehensive Online Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to provide a corporate update and brief overview of JTEC Automotive’s seamless, yet comprehensive, unique online platform. JTEC Automotive is a division of MasterBeat Corp.

After careful consideration, lengthy discussions and strategic planning with legal counsel, accountants, Malone & Bailey, incoming advisory board members, investors and other financial institutions, MasterBeat has established the following targets to be achieved over the next two quarters:

  1. Finalize the audit (completed by Malone & Bailey),   
  2. The completion of the custom 69 Firebird,
  3. The launch of online platforms for both the Automotive and Real Estate operations,
  4. Securing significant, more traditional financing to conduct operations (audit contingent),
  5. Appoint notable Advisory Board members, and
  6. Locate and close on a dedicated real estate asset for JTEC Automotive / Boosted Autos operations (10-12,000 sq. ft. facility).

The dedicated JTEC facility will allow MasterBeat to streamline operations between Boosted Autos and JTEC Automotive and will be used as the Pilot Model, a prototype, for the launch of the nationwide JTEC Automotive Maintenance and Repair shops. The company has already identified and contacted, and will be working closely with, renowned Automotive Technician Schools to accelerate job placement and provide unique franchise opportunities for ASE Certified Auto Technicians, both recent graduates and seasoned professionals, in JTEC shops. 

JTEC Automotive will be offering franchise opportunities to graduates and other ASE Certified and Accredited Auto Technicians to become franchise owners and/or shareholders in JTEC Automotive’s business. This franchise opportunity is being structured, and will be offered and marketed, independently and through several of the top franchising firms throughout the United States.

JTEC Automotive’s comprehensive online platform will be focused on, but not limited to, the following:

  1. Used Car Sales
  2. New Aftermarket Parts & Accessories
  3. Performance Parts
  4. Used Parts
  5. Auto Auction

JTEC’s comprehensive online platform combines familiar resources with value added services in one seamless, convenient experience. More details below.

Seite 1 von 3
Masterbeat Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corporation, and MSTO Board Member Brad Knight are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com