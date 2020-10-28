Taronis Appoints Director of Northern European Operations

Highly Knowledgeable Executive with Experience

In Port of Rotterdam and Port of Amsterdam

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Jelle Paulusma as the Director of Northern European Operations. Mr. Paulusma will oversee marketing and business development, as well as the daily production and distribution of MagneGas. He will be based at the Company’s first European MagneGas production facility located in the Port of Amsterdam.

Mr. Paulusma brings extensive relationships and knowledge across the maritime and industrial complexes of Rotterdam and Amsterdam. He started his career working in Rotterdam for Maersk, serving in their energy procurement and logistics department. Prior to joining Taronis, Mr. Paulusma was the Commercial Manager of Renewable Industries at the Port of Amsterdam, where he was responsible for establishing circular and renewable industries across the Amsterdam port complex. Mr. Paulusma holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and a Masters of Science in Building Science and Urbanism, both from the Delft Technical University.

“We are very excited to announce this critical addition to our European team,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Mr. Paulusma brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the Dutch industrial and maritime markets. In his prior role with the Port of Amsterdam, he developed direct rapport with many of the largest industrial and maritime companies within the Port. He also cultivated deep relationships with his counterparts in Rotterdam, Antwerp, most of the smaller Dutch ports, and much of the northern German port authorities.”

“Armed with this knowledge and a scaling technical and operational support team, we have very high expectations for Mr. Paulusma and our Amsterdam production hub as we head into 2021. We have conducted extensive market research and believe MagneGas is estimated to enjoy upwards of a 75% pricing advantage over acetylene due to the renewable aspects of our production process. This pricing power, combined with a strong business culture that prioritizes green energy products, makes the Dutch market an ideal launch point for our European expansion,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.