 

Taronis Appoints Director of Northern European Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

Highly Knowledgeable Executive with Experience
In Port of Rotterdam and Port of Amsterdam

PHOENIX, AZ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Jelle Paulusma as the Director of Northern European Operations. Mr. Paulusma will oversee marketing and business development, as well as the daily production and distribution of MagneGas. He will be based at the Company’s first European MagneGas production facility located in the Port of Amsterdam.

Mr. Paulusma brings extensive relationships and knowledge across the maritime and industrial complexes of Rotterdam and Amsterdam. He started his career working in Rotterdam for Maersk, serving in their energy procurement and logistics department. Prior to joining Taronis, Mr. Paulusma was the Commercial Manager of Renewable Industries at the Port of Amsterdam, where he was responsible for establishing circular and renewable industries across the Amsterdam port complex. Mr. Paulusma holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and a Masters of Science in Building Science and Urbanism, both from the Delft Technical University.

“We are very excited to announce this critical addition to our European team,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Mr. Paulusma brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the Dutch industrial and maritime markets. In his prior role with the Port of Amsterdam, he developed direct rapport with many of the largest industrial and maritime companies within the Port. He also cultivated deep relationships with his counterparts in Rotterdam, Antwerp, most of the smaller Dutch ports, and much of the northern German port authorities.”

“Armed with this knowledge and a scaling technical and operational support team, we have very high expectations for Mr. Paulusma and our Amsterdam production hub as we head into 2021. We have conducted extensive market research and believe MagneGas is estimated to enjoy upwards of a 75% pricing advantage over acetylene due to the renewable aspects of our production process. This pricing power, combined with a strong business culture that prioritizes green energy products, makes the Dutch market an ideal launch point for our European expansion,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

Seite 1 von 3
Taronis Fuels Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Taronis Fuels Closes $10 Million Bank Credit Facility
15.10.20
Taronis Fuels Retires $7.05 Million of Convertible Note
14.10.20
Taronis Fuels Closes $10.85 Million Private Placement to Accelerate Organic Growth Objectives