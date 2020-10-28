Voleo Announces Closing of Equity Financing
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF:
OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).
The Offering consisted of 19,312,996 units issued at $0.07 per unit (each a “Unit”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,351,909.72. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a “Share”) and one
warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share for $0.20 for a period of 24 months after closing. The Units are subject to a statutory four
month hold period that expires on February 28, 2021. The Units are further subject to a restrictive legend that will result in the Units being released from trading restrictions in four equal
tranches at six month intervals from the closing.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes and a reserve for exploring potential asset acquisitions.
To demonstrate continued support of the Company, certain directors, officers and insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and acquired 1,573,570 Units for proceeds of $110,149.90. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction will be exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the gross securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report related to this financing more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as required by MI 61-101 since the details of the participation by the related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Units that will be acquired by the related parties have been acquired pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement in section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106.
0 Kommentare