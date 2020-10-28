Voleo Announces Closing of Equity Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of 19,312,996 units issued at $0.07 per unit (each a “Unit”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,351,909.72. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a “Share”) and one warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share for $0.20 for a period of 24 months after closing. The Units are subject to a statutory four month hold period that expires on February 28, 2021. The Units are further subject to a restrictive legend that will result in the Units being released from trading restrictions in four equal tranches at six month intervals from the closing.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes and a reserve for exploring potential asset acquisitions.