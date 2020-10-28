 

One World’s Dr. Kenneth Perego Joins Montel Williams for Blunt Discussion

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that its Executive Chairman, Dr. Kenneth Perego, recently joined television personality and cannabis advocate Montel Williams on his popular podcast “Let’s Be Blunt.”

https://letsbebluntmontel.com/episodes/0oilhfl89dqmw9t7hxb9n2mpn1kdho

The pair discussed One World Pharma’s business model growing cannabis to scale using the equatorial advantages in Colombia and the role of its CEO, the legendary NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. Dr. Perego discusses the endocannabinoid system, the latest in cannabis research, and why Colombia plays an important role in the future of the cannabis supply chain worldwide.

“It’s a true honor to sit down with Montel, a true pioneer, and to share our passion for cannabis, its cultivation, and for making it available to consumers worldwide,” stated Dr. Perego, Executive Chairman, One World Pharma.

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

One World Pharma Investor Relations & Financial Media

Kurt Divich, CEO

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


