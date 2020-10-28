 

AXIM Biotechnologies Issues Update Letter to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has issued a letter to its shareholders providing commentary on the Company’s recent announcements and upcoming plans.

Highlights of the letter include:

1)  The Company’s rapid pivot and response to COVID-19, including:
     
  •  Developing World’s First Rapid Diagnostic Test for Detecting Neutralizing Antibodies
    - Status: Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) filed with the FDA
    - Signed distribution and manufacturing agreement
    - Will be conducting a live virus comparison study on 30 plasma samples at a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) laboratory
    - Received Institutional Review Board approval to begin a clinical study at Arizona State University with the Company’s point-of-care whole blood test
    - Expect to see significant revenue in the coming months
       
  •  NeuCovix-HT: A high throughput, patent-pending diagnostic test that measures levels of functional antibodies in plasma or serum that neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus
    - Status: EUA filed with the FDA
       
  •  World’s First Face Mask Designed to Capture COVID-19 Virus
    - Additional testing is ongoing
       
  •  Virus Binding Protein (VBP)
    - Filed a provisional patent application on September 22, 2020, relating to the invention of a VBP that is more potent, has a longer shelf life and is more stable than wild type ACE2
    - In addition to current use in AXIM’s neutralizing antibody tests and face mask, the invention relates to the use of the VBP for the treatment and diagnosis of various disorders.
    - This now in-house development of the core ingredients needed to manufacture strips and masks could potentially lead to additional revenue and allows AXIM to control its supply chain.
       
 2) The Company’s recent oncology-focused research updates, including:   
     
   • New Patent re: SBI-183
    - This new patent validates the novelty of SBI-183 as an inhibitor of tumor growth, invasion and suppression of metastasis, which is the parent compound for the Company’s work with SBI-183 analogs with the end goal of identifying the most potent QSOX1 inhibitors. Claims relate to the treatment of neoplastic cells in a variety of cancers, including myeloma, breast, kidney, and pancreas.
       
   • Conversion of Provisionals re: SBI-183 Analogs
    - One or more of these analogs have been shown in animal studies to be up to 10 times more potent than the parent compound, SBI-183.
       
  A recently awarded $395,880 phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to continue research and development of novel small molecules that inhibit the enzymatic activity of QSOX1 based on SBI-183. This success has allowed AXIM to bring on additional staff that are dedicated to the research and development of these analogs.
     
3)  The Shareholder Letter details some of the Company’s anticipated key milestone achievements for the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer John W. Huemoeller II commented: “2020 has been an unexpected and unprecedented year for every industry. I am so proud and humbled by the ability of AXIM’s scientists to swiftly adapt their skills into COVID-19 research and development at the onset of the pandemic. Together, we have brought several much-needed, first-of-its-kind rapid tests to fruition and have done so in a fiscally responsible way that maximizes our budget. In 2021, we look forward to further partnerships and developments as we work to bring our COVID-19 projects to market and continue our oncology-focused research.”

