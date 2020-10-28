 

SINTX Technologies Announces Grant of New U.S Patent For Antibacterial Applications of Silicon Nitride

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 10,806,831 covering antibacterial biomedical implants and associated materials. This newly issued patent broadly covers a variety of biomedical implants wherein the Company’s silicon nitride is applied to improve the antibacterial characteristics of the implant.

“The antibacterial characteristics of SINTX’s silicon nitride were identified in 2012, and have been confirmed by multiple independent studies. We have developed and tested powders, coatings, and composites of silicon nitride that extend the technology to other material platforms,” said Dr. Sonny Bal President, and CEO of SINTX Technologies. 

In the biomedical space, beyond monolithic silicon nitride implants that are already FDA-approved, SINTX can now add its material to widely-used biomaterials such as PEEK and titanium. The Company has already developed a composite of silicon nitride and PEEK and expects to launch the product in early 2021.

SINTX provides silicon nitride in other forms such as sintered powders and soluble fractions, which expand its technology portfolio yet further. The different forms of silicon nitride allow SINTX to include it in a variety of applications such as fabrics for catch-and-kill face masks that can neutralize respiratory pathogens. The newly-issued patent is an important milestone in SINTX’s strategy to leverage the antipathogenic properties of silicon nitride, and it adds to a growing IP portfolio in that space.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: incorporation of silicon nitride into personal protective equipment and other products may not be safe or effective; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 26, 2020, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com

Media Inquiries for SINTX:
Amanda Barry
Associate Director, Content and PR
The Summit Group
abarry@summitslc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...