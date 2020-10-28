 

Brattle Street Investment Corp. to Post Q3 Financials, Cash Remains Steady; Provides Update on Acquisition Pipeline and Capital Plan in Connection with the Re-Listing Transaction to Become Salona Global Medical Device Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRES.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brattle Street Investment Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL) announced today that it will post its fiscal third quarter financial statements on Friday, October 30, 2020. Cash remained steady at US$6.518 million, as compared to US$6.572 million for the prior quarter. As of October 20, 2020, cash stood at US$6.526 million (see table below).

The Company also provided an update today on its acquisition pipeline and previously announced proposed concurrent financing. Advancements in negotiations with several targets in the acquisition pipeline have actually reduced the requirement for additional equity capital, which in turn, has provided an opportunity for the Company to improve its concurrent financing plans as it moves toward re-listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Company announced on September 17, 2020 it will seek shareholder approval for a transformational acquisition and a change of business (the “Transaction”) to focus on the medical device market with an emphasis on acquiring and expanding already existing products in the orthopedic industry.

“It is clear that our structure, business plan and management team is very attractive to the accretive acquisition targets as well as US investors,” said Les Cross, Chairman of the Board. “As a result, the most attractive medical device targets, usually owned by institutional or sophisticated investors, prefer common shares over a cash payout, and are willing to accept structures that support a longer term investment as they look to benefit from our post acquisition growth plan. I have also been in touch with several institutions in the US as we prepare for an eventual US listing.”

The vast majority of the potential targets have expressed interest in a similar structure to the proposed Transaction, which provides for payment primarily in stock and shares that have a lock up period for 12 months or more after closing. Additionally, discussions are most advanced with targets that are cash flow positive, which will enhance the ability of the Company to borrow for additional capital needs.

As a result of the lower immediate cash needs of the Company, the Board has re-evaluated and improved the structure of the planned financing.

To improve the capital structure at listing, the Company has revised the equity financing to result in a lower initial issuance of tradeable shares, and instead provide several layers of equity issuances at differing prices with varying levels of liquidity. With this structure, unrestricted shares available for trade at re-listing are reduced significantly. The Company will also be filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission an S-1 Registration Statement, which is a major prerequisite to a future listing on a United States exchange.

