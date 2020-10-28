Stock Yards Bank Named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, has been named as one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020.

James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stock Yards Bank said, “Stock Yards is honored to be named as one of the Best Banks to Work For. We believe that the best way to serve our customers is through knowledgeable, engaged and enthusiastic employees. Being on the list of Best Banks to Work For is a direct reflection of Stock Yard’s commitment to service and we are proud of that accomplishment.”

“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.4 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”