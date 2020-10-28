UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and Businesses

The MiFi M2000 will be available tomorrow, Oct. 29, at uscellular.com and in stores for $13.32 per month for 36 months ($479 MSRP) – with no activation fee – and service can easily be added to a UScellular unlimited plan.

UScellular (NYSE: USM) is adding to its 5G device offering with the launch of its first 5G mobile hotspot, the Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) 5G MiFi M2000. This sleek, compact device is easily portable and has both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity for fast Internet on-the-go without the need to connect to public Wi-Fi. Inseego’s enterprise grade security provides a secure, personal connection to help enable e-learning, remote working, telehealth applications and many other connectivity needs in cities, suburbs and rural areas.

“As education and work has shifted from traditional locations to homes over the course of this year, we’ve seen the importance of connectivity, especially in rural areas where broadband options can be less available, not reliable or overly costly,” said Kyle Bedtelyon, director of the device and accessory portfolio at UScellular. “This 5G hotspot can deliver a fast and reliable connection for remote workers and learners, while also benefitting business travelers, field service workers or providing extra capacity for homes with multiple people accessing the Internet at once. We are excited to work with Inseego to bring another 5G connectivity option to our customers.”

The Inseego MiFi M2000 can provide 5G or 4G LTE connectivity for up to 30 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems. It’s 3,500mAh battery can provide an all-day connection, and its built-in security features can safeguard data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention and password protection.

“We are excited to help deliver a new connected experience to UScellular customers with our next-generation 5G mobile hotspot,” said Jodi Ellis, head of product marketing at Inseego. “This best-in-class device sets a new standard in mobile hotspot network performance and security and we are pleased to work with UScellular as they continue the expansion of their 5G network into new markets.”

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 empowers users to connect with confidence with a combination of best-in-class features that deliver:

Breakthrough mobile performance: Combining the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology design, the MiFi M2000 delivers the best available combination of 5G and 4G LTE speed, performance, and coverage.