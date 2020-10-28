 

Model N Survey Technology and Drug Pricing Clarity Key to Industry Recovery

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the results of a new survey designed to provide better understanding about the pharmaceutical and medtech industry’s response to the global coronavirus pandemic as well as public-facing issues associated with drug pricing.

Issues around drug pricing have been a major point of national conversation given President Trump’s recent executive order to explore reducing the cost of prescription drugs, with broad initiatives aimed at price-setting, drug importation, rebates, and insulin prices. The administration’s focus is to gain “most-favored nation” pricing such that Medicare pays the same drug prices as other developed countries.

However, implementation of such orders would face significant barriers, including an overhaul of a complex system of incentives and rebates as well as initiatives designed to address the technological and regulatory constraints under which the industry currently operates. Model N’s survey data supports this assertion, as some 86% of the respondents believe there is a disconnect between pharmaceutical companies and the general public when it comes to the perception of drug pricing. The top reason cited (76%) was a lack of understanding of the complexity behind how a drug is paid for and how it gets to patients. Other reasons cited by survey respondents, comprised of professionals in the pharmaceutical industry, for the disconnect include pricing disparity and international pricing differences (46%) and government regulations (also 46%).

Revenue Concerns

Pharmaceutical and medtech executives also have concerns about revenue issues, as Model N’s survey revealed that government regulations, as well as pricing and rebates, are the top concerns for solving revenue problems, at 41% each. While only 9% say COVID-19 has not impacted their revenue this year, 46% reported that it has impacted their revenue by delaying the process of bringing new products to market. There is awareness that technology is key to solving these issues, however, as some 67% believe their companies need to invest more in technology to solve their financial and revenue management challenges.

