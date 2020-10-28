 

Boingo Launches Managed Wi-Fi Services at The Reef at Winkler Apartment Complex, Bringing Smart Home Living Experience to Southwest Florida

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has launched managed Wi-Fi services at The Reef at Winkler, a new luxury multifamily community owned by MJ Development Southeast and managed by Greystar in Fort Myers, Fla. The network offers fast, instant Boingo Wi-Fi to residents in their unit and throughout common areas, and powers home automation technology, including smart thermostats and connected door locks.

“The Reef at Winkler is Southwest Florida’s first smart community. Technology touches every corner of the property to elevate the living experience and we selected the best partners like Boingo to make this premium experience possible,” said Matt Valentine, partner at MJ Development Southeast. “With Boingo as our Wi-Fi provider, we have a 365/24/7 managed network that fuels every digital touchpoint within The Reef at Winkler. Resident Wi-Fi, IoT connectivity, home automation—with Boingo we can do it all.”

Boingo’s high-speed internet service for multifamily housing is engineered for connectivity demands of the 5G era. The Reef at Winkler’s Boingo network provides residents immediate internet access at the time of their move in with speeds up to 800 Mbps and serves as the property’s wireless backbone for IoT applications. Apartment lighting, door locks and climate control can be managed from the resident’s smartphone or virtual assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

“Traditional Wi-Fi and cable models no longer cut it for today’s resident. To stay ahead, leading property owners are turning to property-wide managed Wi-Fi networks to adapt, compete and grow in the digital age, while creating new sources of revenue,” said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. “Boingo’s Wi-Fi solutions turn properties into smart communities that are built to handle the demands of tech-savvy residents—from IoT to high bandwidth applications like streaming, gaming, virtual learning and remote work. We’re proud to partner with The Reef at Winkler and enhance the resident experience with our award-winning Wi-Fi.”

The Reef at Winkler is a new construction multifamily project with pre-leasing and virtual tours available now. The smart community powered by Boingo features two and three bedroom luxury apartments with modern, open living spaces. Amenities include a beach entry pool, splash pad, zen garden and state-of-the-art fitness center with interactive classes available online.

Boingo is a leading provider of connectivity solutions for multifamily housing properties, serving over 300,000 residents across more than 2,200 communities. Learn more about Boingo for multifamily at boingo.com/multifamily.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

