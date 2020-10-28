Susan K. Carter Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON ), driving energy-efficient innovations, today announced that Susan K. Carter was appointed to its board of directors and as a member of the board’s audit committee.

Susan Carter (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Susan to the ON Semiconductor board,” said Alan Campbell, chair of ON Semiconductor’s board of directors. “Sue brings a wealth of business and financial global experiences within Fortune 500 companies and currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Air Products and Chemicals.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the board and the rest of the extraordinary team at ON Semiconductor that has a strong track record of enhancing customer and shareholder value. I look forward to supporting the company and providing guidance on its financial and operational strategies as the company continues to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder returns,” said Carter.

Ms. Carter brings to the board over three decades of financial and management experience in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, defense, and engineering and construction industries. As the chief financial officer of global publicly-held corporations, she has extensive experience in international business, finance, transformations, mergers and acquisitions, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Ms. Carter received a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University and a Master’s degree in business administration from Northern Illinois University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

