 

UNFI’s Risk and Safety Team Recognized as Gold Winner in 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced that its Risk and Safety Team has been recognized as the Gold Winner for Workplace Safety by the 12th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This recognition follows an extended period in which UNFI has been expanding its risk management initiatives and safety measures to protect more than 21,000 associates across its 59 distribution centers and additional office locations.

UNFI’s Risk and Safety Team Recognized as Gold Winner in 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

The annual Golden Bridge Awards honor the world's best in organizational performance, products, services and more. Public and private organizations operating across sectors are eligible to submit nominations. This marks the first year in which UNFI has participated in the process and received recognition as a winner.

“Since March, UNFI’s risk and safety, human resources and operations leadership have seamlessly collaborated to implement swift, meaningful and wide-ranging actions to safeguard the health and safety of our warehouse associates. We are very proud that these risk and safety efforts have been recognized during this extremely trying year that has presented extraordinary health and wellness challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jill Sutton, UNFI’s Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “UNFI has relentlessly focused on creating safe and secure workplaces for our valued associates across North America. As a result of increased investments in safety, we have implemented enhanced cleanings, enacted stringent hygiene practices, distributed important protective gear and maintained socially-distant workstations at all facilities. Our disciplined focus and meaningful investments have helped us successfully safeguard associates and keep the food supply chain moving throughout the pandemic. We are determined to build on this momentum and continue fulfilling our role as an essential business in the months ahead.”

