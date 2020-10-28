 

Change Healthcare to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat via webcast at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and more information about this event may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations tab at http://ir.changehealthcare.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for 90 days following the conference.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

