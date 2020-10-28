Data I/O Simplifies IoT Security with the Release of Next Generation SentriX Security Deployment as-a-Service and SentriX Product Creator Software Tool Suite

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announces the release of its next generation SentriX security deployment service and the SentriX Product CreatorTM tool suite. The next generation SentriX service simplifies end-to-end the provisioning and deployment of robust IoT and automotive security, and enables an outsourced as-a-Service business model. SentriX Product Creator is a powerful software suite that enables OEMs to securely, quickly and easily define the security deployment for their products, and to securely deliver their product security definitions and secrets to SentriX-enabled production facilities remotely.

The new SentriX Product Creator tool supports two deployment models in cooperation with leading embedded silicon vendors: SentriX GOTM and SentriX Custom. SentriX GO streamlines IoT security deployment and provisioning using pre-configured use cases and a simplified developer experience. SentriX GO supports the most common use cases for creating and managing device identities, secure boot, cloud onboarding, device authentication and others. SentriX Custom supports fully custom provisioning definitions. Both models enable product security definition collaboration between OEM, silicon vendors and programming partners to easily define, provision and deploy robust IoT device security using Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment platform.

“OEMs of all sizes need a simple, cost-effective and integrated method to deploy IoT security,” said Michael Tidwell, vice president of marketing and business development of Data I/O Corporation. “SentriX Product Creator reduces the complexity inherent in defining security for mass production by an order of magnitude. OEMs can now deploy even the most robust hardware-based security in a variety of security ICs and microcontrollers at production scale with a single easy-to-use tool and use an outsourced service business model to do so. That means they can achieve the highest level of IP protection and supply chain integrity but avoid costly capital equipment, specialized software development, physical security and ongoing maintenance.”