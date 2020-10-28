 

Data I/O Simplifies IoT Security with the Release of Next Generation SentriX Security Deployment as-a-Service and SentriX Product Creator Software Tool Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announces the release of its next generation SentriX security deployment service and the SentriX Product CreatorTM tool suite. The next generation SentriX service simplifies end-to-end the provisioning and deployment of robust IoT and automotive security, and enables an outsourced as-a-Service business model. SentriX Product Creator is a powerful software suite that enables OEMs to securely, quickly and easily define the security deployment for their products, and to securely deliver their product security definitions and secrets to SentriX-enabled production facilities remotely.

The new SentriX Product Creator tool supports two deployment models in cooperation with leading embedded silicon vendors: SentriX GOTM and SentriX Custom. SentriX GO streamlines IoT security deployment and provisioning using pre-configured use cases and a simplified developer experience. SentriX GO supports the most common use cases for creating and managing device identities, secure boot, cloud onboarding, device authentication and others. SentriX Custom supports fully custom provisioning definitions. Both models enable product security definition collaboration between OEM, silicon vendors and programming partners to easily define, provision and deploy robust IoT device security using Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment platform.

“OEMs of all sizes need a simple, cost-effective and integrated method to deploy IoT security,” said Michael Tidwell, vice president of marketing and business development of Data I/O Corporation. “SentriX Product Creator reduces the complexity inherent in defining security for mass production by an order of magnitude. OEMs can now deploy even the most robust hardware-based security in a variety of security ICs and microcontrollers at production scale with a single easy-to-use tool and use an outsourced service business model to do so. That means they can achieve the highest level of IP protection and supply chain integrity but avoid costly capital equipment, specialized software development, physical security and ongoing maintenance.”

Seite 1 von 3
Data I/O Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Data I/O to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020