T-Mobile Nearly Doubles Its Supercharged Mid-Band 5G in Just One Month

Largest 5G network? Check. Blazing fast speeds customers can actually find? Check. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has nearly doubled the number of cities and towns that get supercharged mid-band 5G, adding even more capacity and superfast speeds to America’s largest nationwide 5G network. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers both broad coverage and fast speeds at the same time —- and it can even go through walls (looking at you, mmWave!). In places it’s deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps — that’s 7.5x faster than today’s average LTE speeds — with peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps. With today’s announcement, T-Mobile mid-band 5G reaches nearly 410 cities and towns across the country. The Un-carrier is rolling out mid-band 5G at a furious pace, with plans to cover 100 million people by the end of the year.

“Mid-band is the only way to deliver super-fast 5G speeds that can reach for miles. And here’s the secret AT&T and Verizon don’t want you to know: T-Mobile is the only one with big swaths of mid-band dedicated to 5G. T-Mobile has more mid-band spectrum than anyone else,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We’re the only ones building a transformational 5G network built on dedicated — not shared — airwaves. And that means only T-Mobile is capable of making the world’s best 5G network a reality.”

Why Mid-band for 5G?

Mid-band spectrum is the 5G spectrum. It combines massive capacity with far-reaching coverage to bring game-changing performance to more people across the country. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds that can rival millimeter wave, but unlike mmWave, mid-band can blanket large areas with needed coverage and go through walls, windows and trees. Which means it’s a more practical 5G technology.

“When it comes to real-world 5G, the only way to get the kind of performance benefits we’ve been promised is through the critical mid-band spectrum,” noted Bob O’Donnell, President of TECHnalysis Research. “Sure, mmWave can be fast, but it’s nearly impossible to find, while low-band 5G is easy to find, but offers smaller improvement over existing LTE. With the 2.5 GHz spectrum being lit up by T-Mobile, however, you get the sweet spot of noticeably improved performance in a respectable coverage area. That’s the kind of 5G benefit that consumers are going to notice and appreciate.”