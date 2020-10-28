 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (“BMW” or “the Company”) (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 28, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. BMW engaged in a scheme in which a “bank” of retail vehicle sales was maintained to manipulate monthly sales to meet internal targets regardless of actual sales. The Company manipulated its sales figures by having dealers register vehicles still held in inventory as sold. The Company’s key operating metrics were inflated and misleading due to this scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BMW, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

